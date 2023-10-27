Bill of Rights: Most Important Amendment?

For many leading founders - from Thomas Jefferson to Samuel Adams - one amendment was not only the “foundation of the constitution,” but also “the Palladium of the private, and personal rights of the Citizens.”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 27, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.