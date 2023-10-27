Create New Account
Bill of Rights: Most Important Amendment?
Tenth Amendment Center
For many leading founders - from Thomas Jefferson to Samuel Adams - one amendment was not only the “foundation of the constitution,” but also “the Palladium of the private, and personal rights of the Citizens.”


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 27, 2023

