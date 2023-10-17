Yuval Noah Harari | "Biden Is Now By Far the Most Popular Politician In Israel, On the Other Hand There Is Immense Rage Against the Right Wing Government That In the Name of Its Messianic Fantasies Brought Israel to This Situation."

Watch the October 14th 2023 Full Interview HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qaxYQqmzIg

Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & CBDCs Today At: www.BH-PM.com

CBDCs 101 - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

BRICS 101 - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

Watch the Original Robert Kiyosaki Broadcast HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrU2ByKi80k

**********************************

Request Tickets to the Tulare, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content