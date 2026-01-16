Anbaric - Warning Flag New rock release 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning Flag is a melodic hard rock track about emotional exploitation, blurred boundaries, and finally recognizing the red flags that were there all along. The song captures the moment of clarity when loyalty turns into self-respect — and letting go becomes necessary.
Driven by powerful riffs and an emotionally charged chorus, Warning Flag tells the story of carrying someone else’s weight for too long, realizing the cost, and cutting loose the ties that bind