Is CERN about to Destroy the Earth 07042022

Stan Johnson at The Prophecy Club.





Jul 4, 2022 Today's topic is all about CERN. Will CERN destroy the Earth? Will it be bringing 3 Days of Darkness? Will it open other dimensions? Professor Stephen Hawking has warned us that this machine at CERN could create microscopic black holes. Today we look at what Revelation has to say about the end days, and Pastor Stan is also sharing two dreams concerning Dark Matter and CERN!





00:00 Are the Dangers of CERN for real?

05:24 CERN Seek to open Portals

07:43 Dark Matter

14:05 Con-CERN-ing

19:02 Revelation 9:1-3

20:04 Joseph’s Kitchen





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QOli0aMI4k



