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Silencing Dr. Judy Mikovits
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516 views • August 02, 2020
In this interview Dr. Mikovits, Kent Henkenlevy and Larry Klayman discuss the many aspects of the current covid crisis and what is really at the root of it and the injury it has caused the nation. They also go into detail as to the dangers of embracing a hurried up covid vaccination that will likely do a great deal of harm to a great number of people. This is NOT an anti-vaccine statement, it is a anti unproven and unsafe vaccine that seems to be on a fast track for this fall. They also expose the inherent dangers of masking. Perhaps the most revealing of all in this interview, is the unbridled corruption in the very institutions you think are supposed to be looking out for your best interest.
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