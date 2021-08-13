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The Danger of Amnesty | Rep. Steve King and Stefan Molyneux
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20 views • August 13, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3839/the-danger-of-amnesty-rep-steve-king-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3839-the-danger-of-amnesty-rep-steve-king-and-stefan-molyneux
With President Donald Trump's approval, Speaker Paul Ryan has formed a task force to create legislation to grant amnesty to those impacted by the unconstitutional era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) program. Congressman Steve King joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss how President Trump's actions have strayed from his campaign promises, the immense danger of amnesty, the importance of culture and the demographic future of the United States of America.
Congressman Steve King was elected to Congress in 2002 and currently represents Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District. Rep. King serves on many committees – including the Immigration and Border Security Subcommittee.
Website: https://steveking.house.gov
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SteveKingIA
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3839/the-danger-of-amnesty-rep-steve-king-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3839-the-danger-of-amnesty-rep-steve-king-and-stefan-molyneux
With President Donald Trump's approval, Speaker Paul Ryan has formed a task force to create legislation to grant amnesty to those impacted by the unconstitutional era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) program. Congressman Steve King joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss how President Trump's actions have strayed from his campaign promises, the immense danger of amnesty, the importance of culture and the demographic future of the United States of America.
Congressman Steve King was elected to Congress in 2002 and currently represents Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District. Rep. King serves on many committees – including the Immigration and Border Security Subcommittee.
Website: https://steveking.house.gov
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SteveKingIA
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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