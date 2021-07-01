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1/7/2021 Miles Guo: We, the Chinese people, are not qualified to complain about the ugly shows on Capitol Hill yesterday. All the attacks and disasters that the US suffered from the CCP will turn into the gigantic power to take down the CCP