LANDS OF THE FORGOTTEN PAST - THERE'S MORE FREAKING LAND THOSE CUNTS LIED AGAIN

🌳 My name is Kevin AKA Deplorable Neezy. I have a passion for design and functionality. I hope you enjoy your new Smoakpipe as much as I enjoyed making it. 🌳 https://www.smoakpipe.com/ I'VE ENTRUSTED YOU WITH MUCH.... EVEN MORE IS EXPECTED. CASHAPP https://cash.app/$mrniceguy432 YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq0N... BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lydl... INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/smoak.pipe/ TWITTER https://twitter.com/smoakpipe TELEGRAM https://t.me/smoakpipe SNAPCHAT https://www.snapchat.com/add/smoakpipe ALL MY LINKS HERE = https://cointr.ee/smoak BRIGHTEON STORE AFFILIATE LINK BELOW - SUPPORT FREE SPEECH EAT CLEAN FOOD AND BYPASS AMAZON. - NO GMO - NO CHINA - UDSA ORGANIC - NO DATA SELLING 100% PRIVACY SHOP NOW https://bit.ly/3P5y7Ed 💢💢 The Story of Smoak This whole journey started in my early 20's. One day I had acquired some tobacco nearby in the city and I was ready to enjoy it. But there was a slight problem. A few days prior, I dropped my glass smoking pipe and it shattered into pieces. Not having anything to smoke out of, I started to get creative and think of a way I could consume the tobacco that I just purchased. I picked up some wood I had lying around the house and headed straight for the drill press. A little bit later, I had what we now know as the first Smoak Wooden Cigar Pipe prototype. Everyone who saw it loved it. There's an old saying: "You give a bunch of people something to smoke, without a device to smoke it out of, and they suddenly become engineers." It makes me very happy to see that my art is being enjoyed and used by people from all over the world. Without you guys, there is no Smoak Pipe. Thank you. #wood #cigar #pipe 💢 Follow us to stay updated on what we're doing next! 💢 Check Out Some of Our Previous Uploads! Disclaimer The information contained herein is for informational & educational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal medical or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker(s) who is/are not licensed/registered financial/investment/medical advisors/practitioners . Please do your own research. SMOAKPIPE THE ORIGINAL WOODEN BLUNT™ 🌳 Store Website: https://www.smoakpipe.com/ wooden cigar wood cigar pipe smoking pipe stogie pipe smoking with a pipe smoking a pipe one hitters one hitter oak wood latest news,happening now,cnn,flat,earth,international,conference,educational,seminar,about,our,planet,support,theory,that,is,nasa,space,technology,abc,abcnews,flat earth,david weiss,dirth,flat earth app,professor dave,feic,feic 2017,mad mike hughes,sffz,ballers,conspiracy,conspiracy theory,flat earth conference,flat earthers,globe,globers,launch,news,rocket,flat earth society,globebusters,debunking history,history channel,history shows,history channel shows,ancient aliens,ancient aliens full episodes,ancient aliens clips,aliens,aliens video,extra terrestrials,extraterrestrials,ufo,ufo video,ufo videos,ufo video clips,ancient ufos,ancient ufo video,ancient aliens season 10,ancient aliens s10,ancient aliens season 10 clips,ancient aliens season 10 episode 6,ancient aliens s10 e6,ancient aliens 10x6,ancient aliens se10 ep6 joe rogan,jre,joe rogan experience,jre clips,powerfuljre,joe rogan fan page,joe rogan podcast,podcast,mma,joe rogan mma show,ufc,comedy,comedian,stand up,funny,clip,favorite,best of,neil degrasse tyson,flat earth,eric dubay,joe,rogan,stand,up,deathsquad,freak,party,dinosaurs,debunk,metabunk,hoax,conspiracy,trevor valle,jre #862,favorite clips,ericdubay,humour,god,self,meditation,danimitos,netflix documentary,roads,national geographic,waterways,travel,nintendo,dragon,quest,world,vii,battle,2d,3d,3ds,fight,play,play nintendo,game,gameplay,fun,video game,kids,action,adventure,rpg,classic,arcade,dragon quest,dq vii,fragments of the forgotten past,forgotten past,episode 1,available now,black metal,eldamar,a dark forgotten past,kirby and the forgotten land,kirby and the forgotten land part 1