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Electroshock is Brain Trauma - Dr. Breggin's Simple Truth 10
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61 views • January 07, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Apr 8, 2015. This video had 61,950 views and 1.3K likes.
Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... Electroshock convulsive therapy (ECT), better known as shock treatment, "works" by passing an electric current through one or both frontal lobes of the brain, causing an electrical lobotomy. The electricity also passes through the memory centers of the temporal lobe, causing additional devastation. Finally, the current scatters throughout the brain and that, along with a very severe seizure, produces more widespread harm. For addition free information see http://www.ECTresources.org or read Dr. Breggin's medical book, Brain-Disabling Treatments in Psychiatry: Drugs, Electroshock and the Role of the FDA, Second Edition (2008). https://breggin.com/brain-disabling-treatments-in-psychiatry/
Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... Electroshock convulsive therapy (ECT), better known as shock treatment, "works" by passing an electric current through one or both frontal lobes of the brain, causing an electrical lobotomy. The electricity also passes through the memory centers of the temporal lobe, causing additional devastation. Finally, the current scatters throughout the brain and that, along with a very severe seizure, produces more widespread harm. For addition free information see http://www.ECTresources.org or read Dr. Breggin's medical book, Brain-Disabling Treatments in Psychiatry: Drugs, Electroshock and the Role of the FDA, Second Edition (2008). https://breggin.com/brain-disabling-treatments-in-psychiatry/
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