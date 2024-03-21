MORGAN FREEMAN CALLS OUT STUPIDITY BLACK HISTORY MONTH !!
81 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Interesting clip, from Morgan Freeman, I get the impression he really does not like this guy.
Keywords
blackracewhitehistorymonth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos