11 Great Things About Heaven

Revelation 22:1-7 Eleven Great Things About Heaven

Intro: The Bible never leaves anything out that is vital or important to our knowledge, hope and salvation. A great description of heaven is given in Revelation 22:1-7. It tells you just about everything you need to know about heaven. Just about….there is so much more that it would take volumes of books to describe even the first day in heaven. But what is shown here makes us yearn to be there and leave this blessed life but cursed world behind.