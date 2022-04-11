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Russia Threatens Legal Action If Forced into Sovereign Debt Default, Covid Hospitalizations Up 22%-BA.2, Avian Flu Not Going Away, Dr. Brian Ardis Spreading Gaslighting Propaganda for Dupes:04.11.2022
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1034 views • April 11, 2022
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Russia threatens legal action if forced into sovereign debt default
Submitted by Marv
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-will-take-legal-action-if-forced-into-sovereign-debt-default-newspaper-2022-04-10/
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COVID-19 hospitalizations up 22% in last week as BA.2 accounts for majority of new cases
Submitted by Brenda
https://toronto.citynews.ca/2022/04/10/covid-19-hospitalizations-ontario-sunday/
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A NEW, DEADLY bird flu is infecting birds in the US and may not go away
Submitted by Richard
https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/a-new-deadly-bird-flu-is-infecting-birds-in-the-us-and-may-not-go-away.html
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Don’t drink tap water, Dr. Brian Ardis
Written by Michelle and Terral
April 10, 2022
Happy Sunday Terral: Positive thoughts and prayers for you brother and your upcoming Doctors appointment. Have you seen this water stuff yet? More in depth interviews coming this week but here’s a prelude to it.
Best always, Michelle
https://www.brighteon.com/d744fac5-cbfd-47d1-9308-edca3902df23
Terral’s reply (04.10.2022):
Hi Michelle:
Thank you for writing. For me, I do not trust this guy for one second (like he says at the 4:40 mark). The subtle grins and laughs he hauls out throughout his presentation are tells that something is fishy. If this guy is right, then everyone from Dr. Robert Malone to Dr. Bossche to Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Madej to Karen Kingston are dupes and going on and on warning people about nothing. The guy offers up no evidence to support his hypothesis, claims, and conclusions. He goes on and on about what is "not" rather than showing us the evidence allowing us to wade through and draw the same conclusions. His remedy is to "not" drink the water, as if the bioweapon (I agree this is no regular virus) cannot be absorbed through the skin, which negates Dr. Tenpenny's "transfection" hypothesis that has a ton of evidentiary support. A Frankenstein assortment of RNA coded inserts were strung together in a military bioweapon laboratory and released upon the global population. The CDC (like the FDA) is a pawn in the genocide and not the culprit like this guy suggests.
Blessings, Terral
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Russia threatens legal action if forced into sovereign debt default
Submitted by Marv
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-will-take-legal-action-if-forced-into-sovereign-debt-default-newspaper-2022-04-10/
--
COVID-19 hospitalizations up 22% in last week as BA.2 accounts for majority of new cases
Submitted by Brenda
https://toronto.citynews.ca/2022/04/10/covid-19-hospitalizations-ontario-sunday/
--
A NEW, DEADLY bird flu is infecting birds in the US and may not go away
Submitted by Richard
https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/a-new-deadly-bird-flu-is-infecting-birds-in-the-us-and-may-not-go-away.html
--
Don’t drink tap water, Dr. Brian Ardis
Written by Michelle and Terral
April 10, 2022
Happy Sunday Terral: Positive thoughts and prayers for you brother and your upcoming Doctors appointment. Have you seen this water stuff yet? More in depth interviews coming this week but here’s a prelude to it.
Best always, Michelle
https://www.brighteon.com/d744fac5-cbfd-47d1-9308-edca3902df23
Terral’s reply (04.10.2022):
Hi Michelle:
Thank you for writing. For me, I do not trust this guy for one second (like he says at the 4:40 mark). The subtle grins and laughs he hauls out throughout his presentation are tells that something is fishy. If this guy is right, then everyone from Dr. Robert Malone to Dr. Bossche to Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Madej to Karen Kingston are dupes and going on and on warning people about nothing. The guy offers up no evidence to support his hypothesis, claims, and conclusions. He goes on and on about what is "not" rather than showing us the evidence allowing us to wade through and draw the same conclusions. His remedy is to "not" drink the water, as if the bioweapon (I agree this is no regular virus) cannot be absorbed through the skin, which negates Dr. Tenpenny's "transfection" hypothesis that has a ton of evidentiary support. A Frankenstein assortment of RNA coded inserts were strung together in a military bioweapon laboratory and released upon the global population. The CDC (like the FDA) is a pawn in the genocide and not the culprit like this guy suggests.
Blessings, Terral
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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