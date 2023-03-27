The Annunaki, Hybridization with Humans: DNA Mutation, N.E.T and Mass Mind Control

I am fascinated with the information of the time spirals. After doing my first few videos on the Krystal life spiral and Fibonacci death spiral, my friend Thierry sent me a link to a website of a French quantic energy therapist. She has many articles on her blog and I decided to translate into English and Spanish what I feel is important, because, we are at this pivotal time.

I was initially introduces to the Annunaki by David Icke in his book: The Biggest Secret.

In his last book: The Trap, David Icke talks about the Ring Pass-Not and explains how humanity is trapped in this energetic net. Humanity has been reincarnating on Earth over and over again, until now.

In these times of ascension, humanity is destined to break through the slavery net (The Trap) and reconnect with our true self, the Infinite Love being.

I have experienced deeper peace because of the Krystal Spiral time wave information. I trust this information will bring you more peace on your journey through the tumultuous transitional period.

In the nest video I will talk about the Fibonacci Spiral vs Krystal Spiral, the Zero Point, the Metatron and the Altered Sacred Geometry.

It is extremely important to have the information of what is going on in the world right now. With this information we can connect more dots and start to see and understand the big picture of the malevolent plan.

I need to know their plan but only to reinforce my resolve in moving forward on my evolutionary path towards…the new species.

We are in the midst of this pivotal time where the old world is still apparent as the new divine matter grows within our very bodies. The time has come for the next step of human destiny, the new Idessic species.

The only solution is very simple: I must connect to my true self, my soul. Easy to say, NOT SO EASY TO DO.

