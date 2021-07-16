Neil Young After The Gold Rush - Silver Saucers In The Sky

"Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying." - Arthur C. Clarke



Over a hundred color d spirit orbs have flown around this soul one dark evening and the orbs lit the ground as they flew by me at eye level. They where about the size of a volley ball but I have seen so many threw my lifetime as has my Irish friends and ancestors..

One in the armada of over 13 ships flashed me several times. Once with a bright white light then a bright red light and that is when I turned to see my fellow beings in the sky.

The Watchers have trained me since very young and they have been watching my family for a very long time. How amazed I was hearing my grandmother speak of her brother who would suddenly appear back on the farm here up in Northern Canada after hours away. This was in the early 1900s where he would disappear often and several times returned via a beam of white light. I know this beam but never have stepped into it. Not yet. I have disappeared often when younger…..



Early in 2021 I will be leaving this place. Much work from the chosen is needed for what happens after the BEAST is mostly gone. Only a human from here can represent the people and we are many.

A hybrid HUMAN with Irish, Scottish, English, French, German, Jewish, Black, Iroquois, Ojibway, Mohawk blood. Many teased me for shaving my chest and legs yet even over 60 now and I can’t grow sideburns. Just a natural goatee. The SupraNatural is around much especially after a Contact. I have never been abducted. I am simply an EXPERIENCER.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍

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