Champagne Rose Owsianyk Celebration of Life

I would like to start by saying

Thank You to everyone ... as I

may not be able to later....

..........................

Thank You to all our Family and

Friends who have come here

today from near and far to join

us in.... Champagnes Celebration

if life... Your support means

everything to us during this time

Of sadness....

.............................

Thank You to all who have helped

us bring this all together...

..............................

A Special ThankYou to

Karen Scarpelli... Aunt

Jesse— Kristopher and

Kyle Harasivich... cousins

For proving the catering today

For Champagnes Celebration

Of Life .... Their Love and Support

Has been a True Blessing

......................

Also... Thank You to

McPherson Funeral Services

For all their support in our time

Of loss and sorrow...

Champagne Rose Owsianyk...

Who we also know and Love

As “ Champ “... is a

Daughter...

Sister...

Mother...

Niece...

Auntie...

Cousin...

Granddaughter...

And Friend

Loved by All...

Champagne was born with

Strawberry Blonde Hair

Smiling Eyes... and

Bubbles on her Lips...

She was born as Perfect as a Rose

And Sparkled like Champagne...

Champagne Rose

Is the Perfect name for her and

Champ the Perfect Nickname

As we all know she is

“ Our Champ “

She had the Bubbliest Personality

And her Laugh was Undeniable

And Contagious...

When she laughed you couldn’t

help but laugh with her... even

When we laughed so hard we

Snorted or when Childhood

Giggles led to the “ Peeing of

Pants “... It was all good...!

Champagnes children ...

Taylor... Draven... Phoenix... Ava

Are the best part of Champs life

Through the Good Times...

The Sad Times... and even

The Bad Times...

They are all she ever

Planned for...

We were all important in Champs

Life... but her Children were her

Strength...her Motivation and her

Heart... She was so...

“ Proud to be....Their Mom “

No-one can ever take that from

Champagne or her Children...

As her Mother and their

Grandmother... I will never let that

Happen.... Her Children will always

Be her Blessings... and

Champagne is now...

“ Forever. Perfect “....

Champagne and her sister

Meloney are both my Blessings...

And they were... Well... Sisters

Sisters in every way...

They didn’t always agree but

Stayed in each other’s lives

.......... Always.........

They both agreed to sometimes

Disagree.... Such is Life....

Growing up they were joined at

The hip...and this Connection

Will continue on through their

Children and Union of

Family and Friends....

And as life goes ... our Families

Sometimes grow away from each

Other...

It doesn’t mean that we Love

Each other any less than we did

Than when we grew together...

Champ Loved her family and

Friends no matter how near or far

We were...

Her Heart was always with every

One of Us...

My ...Beautiful Champagne

You Are.... My Daughter

My Friend

My Sparkling Light

My Perfect Rose

I Promise to

Always Love You

And

I promise that

I... Will... Find You

Again

I Love You Champagne....

This is Not...

Goodbye

Darlene Harasivich

To My Sister Champagne Owsianyk

Here to Stay

Not ten days, not ten weeks, nor ten months, ten years, not even a lifetime is enough time to mourn you.

You are not only my sister, a daughter, a mother.

You are and will always be my best friend.

From now until our eternal end.

My heart bleeds,

My heart dyes,

As I know that on this earth I shall never see your eyes.

The bond we share, your voice I hear,

Lets me know you are right here.

I scream,

I cry,

I beg why,

Dear lord why..

I remember of our childhood together,

Like singing birds of the same feather.

To embracing as our own children laugh, grow and sing.

Welcome her spirit, cherish her soul,

For this Lord is what I pray.

As I will cherish and remember your amazing soul forever.

I love you, I miss you,

I wish you were here to stay.

Champagne Owsianyk

01/15/81 - 08/25/19

Until we meet again you are never forgotten. You are loved by so many Champ. You will always be a Mother, Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to all of us.

I love you Champ

Thank You