The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 330 - No Generals!

In this video message I want to expose an idea that has no validity and yet has SEDUCED many Carnal Minded Christians. The idea is that of “God’s Generals.” The idea that there is an ELITE kind of Christian, that there are special men and women that God has called to be GENERALS over the last 400 years. This idea is FALSE and NOT found in the Bible. God has called ALL believers with the same calling to LIVE his WORD. God is no respecter of persons the scripture states in Acts 10:34-35, “Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: 35But in every nation he that fears him, and works righteousness, is accepted with him.” Ministry offices are NOT Military RANKS! Let’s be clear about this. The Beast has MILITARIZED the MINDS of the peoples worldwide NOT God.





