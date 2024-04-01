Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 330 - No Generals!
channel image
Darkness Is Falling
24 Subscribers
80 views
Published 13 hours ago

In this video message I want to expose an idea that has no validity and yet has SEDUCED many Carnal Minded Christians. The idea is that of “God’s Generals.” The idea that there is an ELITE kind of Christian, that there are special men and women that God has called to be GENERALS over the last 400 years. This idea is FALSE and NOT found in the Bible. God has called ALL believers with the same calling to LIVE his WORD. God is no respecter of persons the scripture states in Acts 10:34-35, “Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: 35But in every nation he that fears him, and works righteousness, is accepted with him.” Ministry offices are NOT Military RANKS! Let’s be clear about this. The Beast has MILITARIZED the MINDS of the peoples worldwide NOT God.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 341 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 333 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket