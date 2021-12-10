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Bible Versions Controversy Simply Explained!
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77 views • December 10, 2021
Manchester's controversial Street Preacher, Miguel Hayworth arrives in Milton Keynes to defend the need to read every Word of God. Miguel gives us a fascinating insight to why he chooses the Wycliffe Bible over all others and the real reason for the Dead Sea Scrolls being buried in caves. We see in slow motion what we should do with the hundreds of new (per)versions of The Bible: take a sharp AXE to them!
Filmed on location in Milton Keynes and featuring Milton Keynes Central Railway Station and Virgin Rail Pendolino Trains.
Filmed on location in Milton Keynes and featuring Milton Keynes Central Railway Station and Virgin Rail Pendolino Trains.
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