NWO: The Vatican, the Jesuits, Hitler & socialism

Credits to rippster4Christ and DarknessToLight.111
The Vatican and her Jesuits are controlling the world through their god, satan. The Vatican is the first beast or nation or kingdom in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18 which controls the world and world politics. They have their tentacles in every aspect of American society and befriended roman catholic Hitler to kill millions of people.
The Vatican and her Jesuits are truly satan’s minions on earth.
According to Abraham Lincoln:
"...The
Jesuits have not yet killed me. But they would have surely done it
when I passed through their most devoted city, Baltimore, had I not
defeated their plans, by passing incognito a few hours before they
expected me... The Pope and the Jesuits, with their infernal
Inquisition, are the only organized powers in the world which have
recourse to the dagger of the assassin to murder those whom they
cannot convince with their arguments or conquer with the sword... New
projects of assassination are detected almost every day, accompanied
with such savage circumstances, that they bring to my memory the
massacre of St. Bartholomew and the Gunpowder Plot. Our investigation
indicates that they come from the same masters in the act of murder,
the Jesuits... So many plots have already been made against my life,
that it is a real miracle that they have all failed, when we consider
that the great majority of them were in the hands of skillful Roman
Catholic murderers, evidently trained by Jesuits. ...The Jesuits are
so expert in those deeds of blood that Henry IV said that it was
impossible to escape them, and he became their victim, though he did
all that could be done to protect himself. My escape from their
hands, since the letter of the pope [Pope Pius IX] to Jeff Davis has
sharpened a million of daggers to pierce my breast, would be more
than a miracle."
President
Lincoln was murdered by the Black Pope and his Jesuits, and it was
covered up by the White Pope Pius IX.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington