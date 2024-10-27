NWO: The Vatican, the Jesuits, Hitler & socialism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to rippster4Christ and DarknessToLight.111



The Vatican and her Jesuits are controlling the world through their god, satan. The Vatican is the first beast or nation or kingdom in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18 which controls the world and world politics. They have their tentacles in every aspect of American society and befriended roman catholic Hitler to kill millions of people.



The Vatican and her Jesuits are truly satan’s minions on earth.



According to Abraham Lincoln:





"...The Jesuits have not yet killed me. But they would have surely done it when I passed through their most devoted city, Baltimore, had I not defeated their plans, by passing incognito a few hours before they expected me... The Pope and the Jesuits, with their infernal Inquisition, are the only organized powers in the world which have recourse to the dagger of the assassin to murder those whom they cannot convince with their arguments or conquer with the sword... New projects of assassination are detected almost every day, accompanied with such savage circumstances, that they bring to my memory the massacre of St. Bartholomew and the Gunpowder Plot. Our investigation indicates that they come from the same masters in the act of murder, the Jesuits... So many plots have already been made against my life, that it is a real miracle that they have all failed, when we consider that the great majority of them were in the hands of skillful Roman Catholic murderers, evidently trained by Jesuits. ...The Jesuits are so expert in those deeds of blood that Henry IV said that it was impossible to escape them, and he became their victim, though he did all that could be done to protect himself. My escape from their hands, since the letter of the pope [Pope Pius IX] to Jeff Davis has sharpened a million of daggers to pierce my breast, would be more than a miracle."





President Lincoln was murdered by the Black Pope and his Jesuits, and it was covered up by the White Pope Pius IX.





Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington