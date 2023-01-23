Axe & Sledge Partners With ICEE for ICEE Flavored Ignition Switch & The Grind 🐻‍❄️

THE GRIND IS OUR PREMIUM EAA, BCAA, + HYDRATION FORMULA THAT’S DESIGNED TO BE USED BEFORE, DURING, AND/OR AFTER TRAINING TO ENHANCE RECOVERY, HYDRATION, AND PERFORMANCE.

INSTEAD OF JUST CREATING A BASIC BCAA POWDER LIKE MANY OF OUR COMPETITORS, WE DECIDED TO FORMULATE THE ULTIMATE INTRA-WORKOUT SUPPLEMENT.

TAKE ONE LOOK AT THE LABEL AND YOU CAN TELL THAT THE GRIND IS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE AMINO ACID PRODUCTS ON THE MARKET.