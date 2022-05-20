Jason Miller Comments on Musk’s Exposure of Twitter’ Data Fraud and Gettr’s Prospects

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05/16/2022 Gettr CEO Jason Miller said numbers about Twitter’s fake accounts and political discrimination have permanently damaged Twitter’s brand. He believes that Musk will not only fail to save Twitter but also cause Twitter and Tesla to suffer significant losses. On the contrary, Gettr’s users in the United States and around the world continue to grow, and the outlook is optimistic.