The True Toll Of COVID 19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BitCute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
MeWe https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd...
Hive https://hive.blog/@maxigan
Twitter @maxigan
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
LBRY https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Minds https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
The Crowhouse Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Britain's First Face-Mask Vending Machine Launched in Essex:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/britain-s-first-face-mask-vending-machine-launched-in-essex/ar-BB145e1m?ocid=msedgntp
April 2020 Rockefeller Foundation Paper Urges Testing and Tracing Entire US Population:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/april-2020-rockefeller-foundation-paper-urges-testing-tracing-entire-us-population/5712886
Federal Ministers Flooded with Unprecedented Level of Anti-Vaccination Mail:
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/federal/federal-ministers-flooded-with-unprecedented-level-of-anti-vaccination-mail-20200521-p54v1r.html
Fake Sky News Report On Mexico City Crematoriums and Death Counts Exposed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vQhwEZpDPE
Vernon Coleman - Coronavirus: What Are we Doing to our Children?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb0C6Nj4d8w
Coronavirus Found In Semen: Can It Be Sexually Transmitted?:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexandrasternlicht/2020/05/10/coronavirus-found-in-semen-can-it-be-sexually-transmitted/#7bd43a8c6373
WHO: Kids Aged 4 and Under Should be Taught About 'Early Childhood Masturbation':
https://rmx.news/article/article/who-kids-under-4-should-be-taught-about-early-childhood-masturbation
This Ingenious Machine Turns Feces into Drinking Water:
https://www.gatesnotes.com/Development/Omniprocessor-From-Poop-to-Potable
Steak Made from Human Excrement: Is It Safe?:
https://www.livescience.com/14669-poop-meat-safety.html
Vomiting and Diarrhoea Could be Symptoms of Coronavirus Warns Health Leaders:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsscotland/vomiting-and-diarrhoea-could-be-symptoms-of-coronavirus-warns-health-leaders/ar-BB14omfy?ocid=msedgntp
Inflamed Brains, Toe Rashes, Strokes: Why COVID-19's Weirdest Symptoms are Only Emerging Now:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/inflamed-brains-toe-rashes-strokes-why-covid-19-s-weirdest-symptoms-are-only-emerging-now/ar-BB14r1as?ocid=msedgntp
New 'On the Spot' Coronavirus Test Being Trialled:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/new-on-the-spot-coronavirus-test-being-trialled/ar-BB14qjld?ocid=msedgntp
Police Could Use Spot Checks on Homes to Enforce Quarantine:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/police-could-use-spot-checks-on-homes-to-enforce-quarantine/ar-BB14qM3B?ocid=msedgntp
Larken Rose - Not Alone:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgJ3g-9k2Bk
The Royal Australian Mint - Cash Usage Regarding COVID-19:
https://www.ramint.gov.au/news-media/news/cash-usage-regarding-covid-19
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
#ArrestScottMorrisonForTreason
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!