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The True Toll Of COVID 19
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34 views • May 24, 2020
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The Crowhouse Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Britain's First Face-Mask Vending Machine Launched in Essex:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/britain-s-first-face-mask-vending-machine-launched-in-essex/ar-BB145e1m?ocid=msedgntp

April 2020 Rockefeller Foundation Paper Urges Testing and Tracing Entire US Population:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/april-2020-rockefeller-foundation-paper-urges-testing-tracing-entire-us-population/5712886

Federal Ministers Flooded with Unprecedented Level of Anti-Vaccination Mail:
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/federal/federal-ministers-flooded-with-unprecedented-level-of-anti-vaccination-mail-20200521-p54v1r.html

Fake Sky News Report On Mexico City Crematoriums and Death Counts Exposed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vQhwEZpDPE

Vernon Coleman - Coronavirus: What Are we Doing to our Children?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb0C6Nj4d8w

Coronavirus Found In Semen: Can It Be Sexually Transmitted?:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexandrasternlicht/2020/05/10/coronavirus-found-in-semen-can-it-be-sexually-transmitted/#7bd43a8c6373

WHO: Kids Aged 4 and Under Should be Taught About 'Early Childhood Masturbation':
https://rmx.news/article/article/who-kids-under-4-should-be-taught-about-early-childhood-masturbation

This Ingenious Machine Turns Feces into Drinking Water:
https://www.gatesnotes.com/Development/Omniprocessor-From-Poop-to-Potable

Steak Made from Human Excrement: Is It Safe?:
https://www.livescience.com/14669-poop-meat-safety.html

Vomiting and Diarrhoea Could be Symptoms of Coronavirus Warns Health Leaders:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newsscotland/vomiting-and-diarrhoea-could-be-symptoms-of-coronavirus-warns-health-leaders/ar-BB14omfy?ocid=msedgntp

Inflamed Brains, Toe Rashes, Strokes: Why COVID-19's Weirdest Symptoms are Only Emerging Now:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/inflamed-brains-toe-rashes-strokes-why-covid-19-s-weirdest-symptoms-are-only-emerging-now/ar-BB14r1as?ocid=msedgntp

New 'On the Spot' Coronavirus Test Being Trialled:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/new-on-the-spot-coronavirus-test-being-trialled/ar-BB14qjld?ocid=msedgntp

Police Could Use Spot Checks on Homes to Enforce Quarantine:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/police-could-use-spot-checks-on-homes-to-enforce-quarantine/ar-BB14qM3B?ocid=msedgntp

Larken Rose - Not Alone:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgJ3g-9k2Bk

The Royal Australian Mint - Cash Usage Regarding COVID-19:
https://www.ramint.gov.au/news-media/news/cash-usage-regarding-covid-19

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

#ArrestScottMorrisonForTreason

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
healthhoaxschoolmexicovaccinestresssurveillancechild abusedoctorsdeathslockdowncrematoriumscovid-19social distancingsociological
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