UNCLASSIFIED - The US Air Force Central Command - has posted another video of the 'Adventures of American Drones in the Skies over Syria'

The US Air Force Central Command has posted another video of the adventures of American drones in the skies over Syria, accompanied by Russian fighters. As can be seen from the footage, today there was another "warm" meeting of our pilots with US Air Force drones with maneuvers, firing of heat traps and other delights.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.