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THE BLOOD TYPE DIET: FROM THE BOOK OF HWOSHEAH (HOSEA) IN THE BIBLE...
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29 views • February 17, 2022
Yes, Hoseah Actually Did Hear about the Blood Type Diet directly from God and was told in this way when He Said: "My People Perish From A Lack Of Knowledge". Quoting Elohim Himself...
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