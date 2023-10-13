The Conflict Between Israel, Hamas, and Proxy Wars

In this episode, the team delves into the complex situation in Gaza. We explore the possibility of military operations similar to those in Fallujah and question whether Israel would engage in genocide themselves. We highlight the significance of the ongoing Hamas resistance and a pro-Hamas event planned at The Ohio State University. It's a conversation that challenges our understanding of the conflicts in the region.

We explore the current state of affairs in American politics. From the recent election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House to the need for unity within the Republican party, we unpack the strategies and approaches being taken to address critical issues. We discuss the challenges of gaining political control, the danger of uninformed voters, and the essential role of the legislative process in shaping our nation's laws.

And an overview of Ohio's Issue 1 and Issue 2.