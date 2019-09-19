5 Reasons Of Having Plants In Your House Can Change Your Life

We used to think that plants belong in the garden, out in the sun, away from our homes and offices where we live and work. This isn’t the case anymore today. Having indoor plants is the simplest way to bring nature into your household. It doesn’t matter if you work at the top of a skyscraper or you live in an apartment. You can grow your own garden indoors by putting plants in pots, boxes, or hanging-containers. Here are 5 amazing reasons to have indoor-plants.



1.They help purify air

Houseplants make the best natural air purifiers. They have the ability to cleanse the air from toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde and benzene which are usually found in paint, cigarettes, vinyl and solvents. Plants can also raise the air’s humidity by releasing water as moisture vapor – this can protect us from getting respiratory problems, dry coughs and sore throat. The following are some of the best indoor plants that make the best air purifiers:

• Spider-Plant

• Aloe-Vera

• Snake-Plant

• Peace-Lily

• Chrysanthemum

• And Bamboo Palm



2.They can reduce stress

Feeling stressed at work? Experts recommend putting potted plants near your work desk to lower stress levels and fatigue. Studies found how having plants in offices helps lowered people’s heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory problems. This is why it’s a great idea to keep potted plants where you work as it will reduce stress and anxiety leading to better productivity.



3.They can help you sleep better

The benefits of indoor plants in your living quarters don’t stop at preventing respiratory disorders and reducing stress. Indoor plants like Jasmine, Lavender, Aloe Vera and Gardenia can increase the quality of one’s sleep when placed in your bedroom. These plants give off a gentle soothing effect to one’s body and mind which can lower heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels. It also reduces anxiety levels leading to better mood and quality of sleep.



4.They can help fight colds

Plant’s ability to humidify the air and decrease dust can help fight virus that cause colds and coughs. Various studies in horticulture discovered how adding plants to office and hospital settings decreased cold, fatigue, headaches and sore throats. Some plants like eucalyptus has the ability to clear congestion from one’s system.



5.They improve wellbeing

It goes without saying that a house with plants looks more refreshing than one without. if I was to pick a house to spend my vacation in – I’d pick a cabin with the most flowers and indoor plants around its vicinity. Aside from how its beauty can make you feel happy, culturally, plants are known to have a strong spiritual link with us. Plants are even part of some of our major life events, like weddings and funerals.

Studies also found that patients in hospitals who face garden views had greater chances of recovering more than those who were facing a wall. The presence of plants contributes to the general feeling of wellbeing, making people more happy and optimistic about life.



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