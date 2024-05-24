Create New Account
Microsoft's new AI feature takes constant screenshots of your computer & stores them
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck · So, Microsoft is rolling out a new AI feature that will take constant screenshots of your computer and store them for "recall." Umm...does this include any financial information I have open? And can the government subpoena these screenshots?


May 23

@glennbeck

https://x.com/i/status/1793727494861812008

