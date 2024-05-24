Microsoft's new AI feature takes constant screenshots of your computer & stores them

Glenn Beck · So, Microsoft is rolling out a new AI feature that will take constant screenshots of your computer and store them for "recall." Umm...does this include any financial information I have open? And can the government subpoena these screenshots?
May 23
@glennbeck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.