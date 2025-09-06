President Trump Is Human Truth Serum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Cowed’: Share The Risk
* We are experiencing so many moments of honesty that wouldn’t have happened if DJT hadn’t won.
* The left assigns opinions and expects you to fall in line.
* With each passive lie, their mob grew bigger.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (5 September 2025)