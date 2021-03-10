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A New Nuremberg Against Infodemic - Reiner Füllmich
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839 views • March 10, 2021
The German lawyer Reiner Füllmich speaks exclusively on Byoblu24 to explain the initiative of the Corona Commission .
A commission of inquiry set up in Germany by Mr. Füllmich and some of his colleagues to shed light on the effective validity of Drosten PCR tests to establish the positivity of infected people.
In particular, this Commission investigates the correlation between the number of positives found and the consequent restrictive measures that have led to the closure of hundreds of thousands of SMEs.
https://www.byoblu.com/2021/03/10/corona-commission-a-new-nuremberg-against-infodemic-reiner-fullmich/
A commission of inquiry set up in Germany by Mr. Füllmich and some of his colleagues to shed light on the effective validity of Drosten PCR tests to establish the positivity of infected people.
In particular, this Commission investigates the correlation between the number of positives found and the consequent restrictive measures that have led to the closure of hundreds of thousands of SMEs.
https://www.byoblu.com/2021/03/10/corona-commission-a-new-nuremberg-against-infodemic-reiner-fullmich/
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