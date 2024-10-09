God Will Take You By The Right Hand

There is a saying that has been around my whole life and it is probably used by Christians more than anyone else and it goes like this.

“God helps those who help themselves” problem is it is nowhere in the bible?

When You have done all you can do, and it all seems hopeless, that’s when You stop and give it to God and wait for Him to open a new door.

That is a promise from God to You, once you give it to God you leave it with God. You don’t impatient and reach out and take it back.

You sit back and wait on Gid to move, usually one of two things will happen, You will realize it was not important or the timing wasn’t right and forget about it?

The second way is that God will clearly open another door.

What You never want to do is once God has closed a door you get out an ax, break it down and go through it anyway? That always has consequences?





You can count of God to help you through any and every problem that life throws at You, The key is, Give it to God and wait for Him to solve it.





