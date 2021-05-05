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WATCH: Jesuit Priest, Rev. Leo O'Donovan SJ (Society of Jesus) offers invocation at Biden inauguration
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93 views • May 05, 2021
Biden family riend, and Jesuit Priest, Rev. Leo O'Donovan SJ (Society of Jesus) offers invocation at Biden inauguration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljKpzcyO_YI
The Biden administration will be totally Roman Catholic, Jesuit controlled,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5loiA-Jj4gM
In what may be an all-time high,the U.S.'s SECOND Roman Catholic President Joe Biden has nominated nine Catholics to serve in his cabinet.
https://www.ucanews.com/news/nine-catholics-nominated-to-cabinet-jobs-in-biden-administration/91162#
Leo Jeremiah O'Donovan III SJ (born 1934)
is an American Catholic priest, Jesuit, and theologian who served as the president of Georgetown University from 1989 to 2001. Born in New York City, he graduated from Georgetown, and while studying in France, decided to enter the Society of Jesus. He went on to receive advanced degrees from Fordham University and Woodstock College, and received his doctorate in theology from the University of Münster, where he studied under Karl Rahner. Upon returning to the United States, he became a professor at Woodstock College and the Weston Jesuit School of Theology, before becoming the president of the Catholic Theological Society of America and a senior administrator in the Jesuit Maryland Province.
O'Donovan is a longtime friend of President Joe Biden.[30] He presided over the funeral Mass for Biden's son, Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2015.[31] He also delivered the invocation at Joe Biden's 2021 presidential inauguration. O'Donovan was also a friend of Roman Catholic, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. https://www.nndb.com/people/328/000023259/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leo_J._O%27Donovan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljKpzcyO_YI
The Biden administration will be totally Roman Catholic, Jesuit controlled,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5loiA-Jj4gM
In what may be an all-time high,the U.S.'s SECOND Roman Catholic President Joe Biden has nominated nine Catholics to serve in his cabinet.
https://www.ucanews.com/news/nine-catholics-nominated-to-cabinet-jobs-in-biden-administration/91162#
Leo Jeremiah O'Donovan III SJ (born 1934)
is an American Catholic priest, Jesuit, and theologian who served as the president of Georgetown University from 1989 to 2001. Born in New York City, he graduated from Georgetown, and while studying in France, decided to enter the Society of Jesus. He went on to receive advanced degrees from Fordham University and Woodstock College, and received his doctorate in theology from the University of Münster, where he studied under Karl Rahner. Upon returning to the United States, he became a professor at Woodstock College and the Weston Jesuit School of Theology, before becoming the president of the Catholic Theological Society of America and a senior administrator in the Jesuit Maryland Province.
O'Donovan is a longtime friend of President Joe Biden.[30] He presided over the funeral Mass for Biden's son, Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2015.[31] He also delivered the invocation at Joe Biden's 2021 presidential inauguration. O'Donovan was also a friend of Roman Catholic, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. https://www.nndb.com/people/328/000023259/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leo_J._O%27Donovan
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