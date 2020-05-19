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5G tower equipped with circuitry that has printed on it, "COV-19 " One minute.
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204 views • May 19, 2020
One Minute. An installer in field shows us the inside of 5G unit with startling info.
See the image before video starts to see the printed words on circuit board "COV 19" wth red circle around it.
See the image before video starts to see the printed words on circuit board "COV 19" wth red circle around it.
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