Nebraska’s media, controlled by Mockingbird operatives, delivers scripted lies and propaganda through fake news bimbos. Corporate agendas betray communities, stifling authentic journalism with uniform narratives. Public distrust demands local ownership to restore credibility and reflect Nebraska’s priorities over external influences.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraska-fake-news-bimbos-broadcasting

#NebraskaFakeNews #MockingbirdMedia #FakeNewsBimbos #CorporatePropaganda #MediaBetrayal