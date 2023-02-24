Federal Courts Fail to Protect Liberty: NMN Ep 7

If they can violate your rights and get away with it - because they said so - you never really had any rights in the first place.
This week’s reports include:
-Surveillance Stans on Scotus
-2nd Amendment Preservation Act
-Nullify Qualified Immunity
Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 7
Path to Liberty: Feb. 24, 2023
