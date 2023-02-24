Create New Account
Federal Courts Fail to Protect Liberty: NMN Ep 7
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 20 hours ago

If they can violate your rights and get away with it - because they said so - you never really had any rights in the first place.

This week’s reports include:

-Surveillance Stans on Scotus

-2nd Amendment Preservation Act

-Nullify Qualified Immunity


Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 7

Path to Liberty: Feb. 24, 2023


freedomlibertyconstitutionscotussupreme courtnullification2nd amendmentlibertarian10th amendmentnullifyqualified immunitynsa surveillance

