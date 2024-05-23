Create New Account
FANTASTIC COMPILATION OF TV PERSONALITIES 💉😷☠⚰ BACKTRACKING OVER THEIR COVID-19 POSITIONS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
“We are making healthy people sick”


Fantastic compilation from @TheMilkBarTV of TV Personalities back-tracking over their Covid19 Vaccine position.


Expect a lot more of this - then expect millions of angry vaccinated persons once they finally realise ‼️


Source: https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1793522620031463924


https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/hcp/engaging-patients.html


As a trusted source of health information and healing, your approach to a conversation with patients and families who are hesitant about receiving COVID-19 vaccines can influence their willingness to consider vaccination.


Motivational interviewing is an evidence-based and culturally sensitive way to speak with unvaccinated patients about getting vaccinated. The goal of motivational interviewing is to help people manage mixed feelings and move toward healthy behavior change that is consistent with their values and needs.


💉💔💀Bluetooth MAC Addresses in the VaXXXinated! Fully Explained!!💉💔💀

https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7/The-BluetoothMac-Phenomenon--Intra-Corporeal-Nano-Networks:b

https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html

https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine

paniccovidiocracybacktrackingmulti pronged attacktv personalities

