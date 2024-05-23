FANTASTIC COMPILATION OF TV PERSONALITIES 💉😷☠⚰ BACKTRACKING OVER THEIR COVID-19 POSITIONS

“We are making healthy people sick”
Fantastic compilation from @TheMilkBarTV of TV Personalities back-tracking over their Covid19 Vaccine position.
Expect a lot more of this - then expect millions of angry vaccinated persons once they finally realise ‼️
Source: https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1793522620031463924
Thumbnail: https://ids-deutschland.de/?c=how-to-monitor-and-report-covid-19-vaccine-side-ll-VWg9QAHR
Are you loving the #COVIDIOCRACY, goyimzes 💉😷☠⚰
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/hcp/engaging-patients.html
As a trusted source of health information and healing, your approach to a conversation with patients and families who are hesitant about receiving COVID-19 vaccines can influence their willingness to consider vaccination.
Motivational interviewing is an evidence-based and culturally sensitive way to speak with unvaccinated patients about getting vaccinated. The goal of motivational interviewing is to help people manage mixed feelings and move toward healthy behavior change that is consistent with their values and needs.
Huh - that's a funny way of spelling self-suicide
💉💔💀Bluetooth MAC Addresses in the VaXXXinated! Fully Explained!!💉💔💀
https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7/The-BluetoothMac-Phenomenon--Intra-Corporeal-Nano-Networks:b
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.