A small plane struck the upper floors of CITIC Tower, China's tallest building - clip 3 of 3

A small plane struck the upper floors of CITIC Tower (also known as China Zun) at 528 metres (1732 feet), China's tallest building, at around 6pm local time Friday. Social media footage shows debris falling from the tower.



The building was evacuated. No word yet on casualties or how many were aboard the aircraft.



Early flight data suggests the plane was a domestically built Sunward SA 60L Aurora light sport aircraft from a local general aviation company.



Beijing has been under strict drone-free rules since May 1, in what's considered one of the most locked-down airspaces on earth. A manned aircraft getting this far off course, into this airspace, is the part nobody's explained yet.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics