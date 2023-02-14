Uploaded for pacsteam.org
The plan for COVID lockdowns presented over time
* SPARS - John Hopkins Society 2007
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
Download the SPARS document: http://pacsteam.org/Shareware/documents/spars_pandemic_scenario.pdf
* Lockstep - Rockefeller Foundation 2010
https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
* Event201 - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 2019
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/event201/
Download Event201 Model Description: http://pacsteam.org/Shareware/documents/event201-model-desc.pdf
* Denver airport 1994
* Opening of OL 2012
* opening ceremony of Gotthard Base Tunnel 2016
* Madonna - 2012 Super Bowl Halftime Show
* Madonna singing about "the great reset" Eurovision Song Contest 2019
* Grammy 2023
* UN's poster and ad "kill the children" + "kill EVERYONE" for mother earth aka Hitlers Gaia religion
And much more out there, these are just examples.
