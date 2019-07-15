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Brandon Tatum Warns Against The Government Regulating Social Media
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54 views • July 15, 2019
At the recent Social Media Summit, Brandon Tatum discusses with Millie Weaver why promoting government intervention and regulation is a slippery slope. He points out that getting the government involved in dealing with social media censorship could result in undesirable consequences for free speech and the fair market of ideas shared on social media.
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