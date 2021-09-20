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Dr. Charles Hoffe: D-Dimer Test Exposes Blood Clotting in Vaccine Recipients
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342 views • September 20, 2021
"These spike proteins will predictably cause blood clotting. It is guaranteed." "These blood clots are not rare." "People with pulmonary artery hypertension usually die of right sided heart failure within 3 years." "The worst is yet to come." "With each successive shot, the damage will add, and add, and add."
According to Dr Charles Hoffe the Moderna shot contains 40 trillion mRNA molecules. Only 25% of the mRNA remain in your arm the rest are picked up by your lymphatic system then transported around the body to different organs.
Source: https://t.me/covid19vaccinevictims
According to Dr Charles Hoffe the Moderna shot contains 40 trillion mRNA molecules. Only 25% of the mRNA remain in your arm the rest are picked up by your lymphatic system then transported around the body to different organs.
Source: https://t.me/covid19vaccinevictims
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