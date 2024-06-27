Hakeem from Above Phone demos powerful new privacy-focused “ABOVE BOOK” notebook computer at Brighteon studios

To learn more, visit: AbovePhone.com/Brighteon





- New privacy-focused Linux-based notebook and phone features. (0:01)

- Linux distribution, AI, and privacy concerns. (5:04)

- AI model's ability to answer questions on various topics, including history, botany, and medical questions. (10:23)

- Using a language model for solar panel installation and office productivity. (15:19)

- Using language models for business tasks, including writing proposals and expanding ideas. (23:31)

- Using AI to brainstorm and launch a business. (27:12)

- Linux-based laptops with different specs and features. (30:41)

- Privacy-focused laptops and messaging software. (35:17)

- AI, language models, and communication security. (41:21)

- AI, privacy, and communication. (46:15)

- VPNs, avocados, and laptop features. (51:13)

- Linux-based laptop with privacy features and encryption. (56:15)

- Using AI to summarize information and protect data. (1:01:46)

- AI technology and its applications in various fields. (1:07:20)

- Using technology for good, with mentions of AI, hackers, and a conference. (1:14:41)

- Health products and decentralized free speech platform. (1:21:11)





