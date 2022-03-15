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John Bunyan's Masterpiece... The Pilgrim's Progress (2019)
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130 views • March 15, 2022
The epic tale of a pilgrim and his burden, based on John Bunyan's Masterpiece. Christian begins a journey from the City of Destruction to the Celestial City as the ultimate enemy tries everything in his power to distract him from his destination. One of the most popular books of all time is brought to life for the first time to theaters as a feature length, CGI animated movie.
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