Daily Word * 12.4.2022 * The Meat Grinder Vision

All Scripture is KJV.





THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALK

https://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





THE APPEARANCE MINISTRIES (Augusto Perez)

https://theappearance.net/





You Can Find More By Glynda at...

* http://www.justpraisehim.today

* https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/pb-2ck3x-14fc40/Just+Praise+Him+Today/page/5





* Text-to-Speech voices created with: voicemaker.in





* Text of audio:





I was in worship and a vision appeared to me of something that resembled a meat grinder with a funnel on top. I saw a man go into the top of the funnel and drop down into the meat grinder, and it began grinding. I began to see small pieces of hard substances to fly out of the grinder as it was grinding. I saw that the man was going through terrible pain and adversity, and many difficult situations while he was in the grinder. Then I heard the words, “Threshing Floor.”





I saw that none of the fluffy teachings the man had heard could withstand the terrible pressure of the meat grinder, and they quickly flew away out the top. As I watched, I was shown the people who were in the meat grinder were those who had laid down the most for the Kingdom of God. When the grinder stopped, the man dropped out of the chute at the bottom, but he looked different – he was stronger, wearing very shiny armor, and he was smiling and really happy. I then heard the word, “Equipped.”





Off to the side, I could see others who had laid down less were also going through things. I saw some being pounded by meat tenderizing mallets, some very hard, and some not so hard. They would cry out as the mallet came down on them, but the gentle hand wielding the mallet continued to pound. I knew in my spirit when I saw this that things were being worked out of them by the pounding. I felt strongly the Lord had something to say to us about what He was showing me, and I began to pray that He would reveal it. This is what He said.





Yes, My daughter, many of My children who have been called to My Kingdom work are now on My threshing floor. I am separating from them all that does not please Me, and making them meet for My use.





These are those who have submitted themselves wholly to Me for My purposes, and great shall be their reward, for the works they shall now do shall glorify My Son in the earth.





A time of great darkness approaches in the earth when no man shall know or understand all that is occurring. Few will see My purposes in what is to come, only My children who have walked with Me through seasons of darkness will understand and know how to acclimate themselves in that time. In that time, there shall be great turmoil, great need, and much uncertainty. It shall be the darkest of times.





I shall give My children who are walking close to Me eyes to see in the darkness. I shall give them great and mighty revelations that they may survive what is to come. I shall provide for them and protect hem and keep all that is theirs, that they may tell others of My great faithfulness.





There is nothing you need do, My children, to prepare or what is coming, for I am able to provide all you need. Walk with Me. Seek My face daily. Do not neglect your time with Me or be led astray by the distractions of the world, for the world cannot save you from what is to come.





Go forth, speak My Word. Tell others of your God who is mighty to save and deliver. Watch and pray, for this time quickly approaches.





2 Timothy 2:20-21





But in a great house there are not only vessels of gold and of silver, but also of wood and of earth; and some to honour, and some to dishonour. If a man therefore purge himself from these, he shall be a vessel unto honour, sanctified, and meet for the master's use, [and] prepared unto every good work.





Mark 16:15





And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.





Mark 13:33





Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is.





Isaiah 55:6-7





Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.