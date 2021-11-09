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"THEY TOOK THE SHOT, NOW THEY'RE GONE!" MY VERY INTERESTING CONVO W/ A NURSING HOME COORDINATOR
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160 views • November 09, 2021
HighImpactFlix
My Here's the Deal Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTSYXSwbauRs79G1skOCzIw
Leave your thoughts...I'd like to talk with more people in the healthcare field.
My Here's the Deal Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTSYXSwbauRs79G1skOCzIw
Leave your thoughts...I'd like to talk with more people in the healthcare field.
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