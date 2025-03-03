BrightLearn - Climate of Extremes: Global Warming Science They Don’t Want You to Know by Patrick J. Michaels

"Climate of Extremes: Global Warming Science They Don’t Want You to Know" by Patrick J. Michaels is a provocative exploration of the global warming debate, challenging what he perceives as the sensationalized and often exaggerated narratives dominant in the public discourse. Michaels argues that the conversation around climate change is characterized by extremes, where sensational claims go unchecked and those who question the prevailing narrative face significant career risks. He critiques high-profile figures like Al Gore, whose predictions of catastrophic sea-level rise due to melting ice in Greenland and West Antarctica are, according to Michaels, unsupported by scientific evidence. Michaels delves into the science of ice melt and sea-level rise, using data to argue that the loss rates are far more modest than often reported. He also challenges the reliability of IPCC models, suggesting they overestimate the impact of carbon dioxide on climate change. The book further scrutinizes the notion that droughts and hurricanes are becoming more severe due to global warming, presenting data that suggest these claims are overblown. Michaels criticizes the scientific community for publication bias, which he argues skews the literature toward more alarming conclusions. He advocates for a more balanced and rational approach, emphasizing the importance of adaptation and technological innovation rather than costly and potentially ineffective policies. Overall, "Climate of Extremes" is a call for a more nuanced and transparent discussion of climate science, one that embraces skepticism and acknowledges the complexities of the issue.





