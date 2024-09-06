BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Every American Needs To Watch This Video, This Is Happening Worldwide! #RFB
413 views • 8 months ago

America Is being destroyed from the Inside, While other countries are Fighting to hold on to any semblance of Community or National Pride.

Somehow ALL Westernized Countries Are Dealing With Almost Identical Issues. America, germany, Norway Ireland and the UK. What exactly ties these distant Countries together. Ill show you in this video.

Sources:

Nick Shirley • Inside the Dangers of Venezuelan Migr...

Tyler Olivera • Are Venezuelan Gangs ACTUALLY Taking ...

Nowhere diary • Starmer’s Speech BACKFIRES Spectacula...

Tenet media • Video

Statista https://www.statista.com/chart/3338/e...

Georgia Senator Airport hidden room https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/wat...

National Debt https://www.usdebtclock.org/

00:00 Start

00:20 rewriting the constitution

00:44 meat and taters

04:20 Start


RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos

Keywords
preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving
