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YouTube et al. Censor Good Who Try to Expose Deceipt, Dishonesty and Corruption
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67 views • September 20, 2020
Posted on YT by Dr Vernon Coleman on 3 Sep, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahoCKk8w5oQ
The description below was posted on YT by Dr Coleman in support of this video:
IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Dr Coleman has now moved to BRAND NEW TUBE where you can watch his latest video entitled, "I'm Back! (September 6th 2020) https://brandnewtube.com/watch/i-039-...
Dr Coleman wanted to inform his YouTube subscribers where he had moved to but, unfortunately, YouTube has banned him for a week (ending Friday 11th September) from uploading any new videos.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why this is the last video for his rapidly growing YouTube channel. He also explains why he doesn't use wikipedia, why people should sue the BBC, and why scientific truth and freedom of speech are important.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit, http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahoCKk8w5oQ
The description below was posted on YT by Dr Coleman in support of this video:
IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Dr Coleman has now moved to BRAND NEW TUBE where you can watch his latest video entitled, "I'm Back! (September 6th 2020) https://brandnewtube.com/watch/i-039-...
Dr Coleman wanted to inform his YouTube subscribers where he had moved to but, unfortunately, YouTube has banned him for a week (ending Friday 11th September) from uploading any new videos.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why this is the last video for his rapidly growing YouTube channel. He also explains why he doesn't use wikipedia, why people should sue the BBC, and why scientific truth and freedom of speech are important.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit, http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
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