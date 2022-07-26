Silent War Ep. 6240: Donkeypox STD in Children (Adjacent to Gays..) Bulk Baby Coffins & Woke Orgies

In this episode of The Silent War:Dirty Liz Cheney Gets Caught OPENLY LYING About Trump’s Request for 20,000 National Guard on January 6th.





Russia and China Creating New Global Reserve Currency – Expected Severe Negative Impact on the USD.





Judicial Watch Reveals Biden Administration Is Still Sending Billions to Afghanistan – And They Refuse Access to Auditors to Investigate.





CDC Reports First Two Cases of Monkeypox in Children, Both ‘Adjacent’ to the Gay Community.





Coffins for Children Ordered in Bulk, ‘First Time in Over 30 Years’ (Exclusive Interview.)





Soros Open Society Foundation Employee Brags About Having Sex with Multiple Men at Pride Event – Then Blames Government After Catching Monkeypox and Gonorrhea.





What’s Going On? Ireland Joins Canada and Netherlands and Targets Farmers with Carbon Emissions Cuts — Further Endangering Global Food Shortages.





CAUGHT: Michigan News Channel Posts Results to Republican Primary Election — That’s Not Until Next Week!!









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