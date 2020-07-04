© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How YOU prepare for the COVID-19 Pandemic
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • July 04, 2020
Most Americans have lost interest in the growing COVID-19 pandemic, but as we will be discussing on today’s show, the situation in America is much more serious than we even know.
Over five thousand people are on self-quarantine in California alone, and another Harvard professor has come out this week and said he believes 40% to 70% of all living people may become infected with the virus this year.
In response to numerous requests from our viewers, we will be telling you everything you need to do physically to get prepared in the event of quarantine, as some are speculating this pandemic could even lead to medical martial law here in the USA.
GET PREPARED ITEMS
Below is a list of Amazon links to every item we mention on the show:
Pandemic QuickKits – https://amzn.to/2SXw21h
Face Masks (N-95’s) or n100 – https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Safety Goggles – https://amzn.to/39KsxC3
Good Emergency food – https://amzn.to/329FQZZ
Water Filters – https://amzn.to/39LZVYV
Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc – https://amzn.to/2P6fcMm
Vitamin C Powder – https://amzn.to/2SKJw1z
First-Aid Kit – https://amzn.to/3bQrL8r
Portable radio – https://amzn.to/37ICSNt
Flashlight – https://amzn.to/2SKCc61
Purple nitrile exam gloves – https://amzn.to/2P7XEPT
Garbage bags – https://amzn.to/2wr5wpe
Liquid Bleach bulk – https://amzn.to/2vS7oqH
Clear plastic sheeting – https://amzn.to/39PfpM0
Duct Tape bulk – https://amzn.to/2V5bmab
And don’t forget, you’ll also want to stock up on these common items:
Medications and prescriptions, including flu symptom medications
Paper towels/toilet paper
Soap and antibacterial soap
Laundry Soap
Entertainment items
Over five thousand people are on self-quarantine in California alone, and another Harvard professor has come out this week and said he believes 40% to 70% of all living people may become infected with the virus this year.
In response to numerous requests from our viewers, we will be telling you everything you need to do physically to get prepared in the event of quarantine, as some are speculating this pandemic could even lead to medical martial law here in the USA.
GET PREPARED ITEMS
Below is a list of Amazon links to every item we mention on the show:
Pandemic QuickKits – https://amzn.to/2SXw21h
Face Masks (N-95’s) or n100 – https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Safety Goggles – https://amzn.to/39KsxC3
Good Emergency food – https://amzn.to/329FQZZ
Water Filters – https://amzn.to/39LZVYV
Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc – https://amzn.to/2P6fcMm
Vitamin C Powder – https://amzn.to/2SKJw1z
First-Aid Kit – https://amzn.to/3bQrL8r
Portable radio – https://amzn.to/37ICSNt
Flashlight – https://amzn.to/2SKCc61
Purple nitrile exam gloves – https://amzn.to/2P7XEPT
Garbage bags – https://amzn.to/2wr5wpe
Liquid Bleach bulk – https://amzn.to/2vS7oqH
Clear plastic sheeting – https://amzn.to/39PfpM0
Duct Tape bulk – https://amzn.to/2V5bmab
And don’t forget, you’ll also want to stock up on these common items:
Medications and prescriptions, including flu symptom medications
Paper towels/toilet paper
Soap and antibacterial soap
Laundry Soap
Entertainment items
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.