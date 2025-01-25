Project Stargate, A.I. & Prophecy w Jamie Walden & Christopher Brock

So this moniker of AI and AI God is no joke. And we can break into that as as we get going here. Yeah. It's I saw him make an announcement. Either it was today or yesterday that the United States is going to be the AI superpower, along with cryptocurrency and stuff of that nature, which is interesting to hear him say that, because I remember 10 years ago, he was really, really against any type of blockchain technology as far as crypto and was very big on the fiat dollar. But I will say his inauguration ceremony. If you look at the previous administration's ceremony and compare it to his. What a drastic, drastic, drastic difference. Oh, my. Yeah. And there are unique overtones.

You know, we talked about a little bit off-air not to get too lost in the weeds on this stuff, you know, because you can. It's easy. It's easy to to do the hyper-speculative stuff. But it is intriguing that he, you know, was sworn in at the Capitol building in the rotunda with the portrait of Washington right overhead. Right. And the Oculus of the Capitol Building, surrounded by the oracles of Delphi, which is what what he was standing under. There is not one reference to the Bible anywhere in there. You know, it's very intriguing. You know, most of your listeners, Christopher, are aware of the raising of Osiris ceremony that occurs at every inauguration of a United States president. That's occurring at the exact same time.

It's high-level mystery school occultism, you know, and then you get into the different particular language with regards to the Golden Age. And the Golden Age, you know, the golden on the Golden Age, the Korean age-based language. There is something very unique going on here in real-time. And it's one of those things where all we can do is give conjecture to it. But, you know, time is the only thing that will reveal what's true or are you know what the actual intent is or what it what the intent isn't. You know, you can get into the Talmudic Kabbalah-based things and the Bible and why wasn't he using, you know, in Trump's public proclamation. Now he changed during his campaign to say, 'I'm not a Christian,' like making that unequivocally clear because you can't be.

You can't be a Christ follower and a Kabbalist or Talmudic in any way. You can't you can't be a Christ follower and be immersed in the Torah. You can't do it. You can't be a Christ follower. And I mean, you historical Judaism is a complete repudiation of Jesus as the Christ. So it would make sense that they cannot be. Because to this day, the Jews – unless they're actually a messianic Jew that have had a regenerate heart and the completed work of Jesus Christ – they cannot nor will they profess the name of Jesus. Therefore, you could never be associated with Christian to be a Christianity, a father of the Christ, of the Messiah, Jesus, as illustrated in the scriptures. And actually, you would have to repudiate the vast majority of our canonized scriptures.











