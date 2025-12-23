PTSD-Plagued Cop Turned Counselor Ditches Drugs, Heals Trauma with Jesus - Norm Wielsch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Norm Wielsch was a police officer for more than 26 years, developing severe PTSD and eventually becoming addicted to opioids. With a lifetime of trauma in his wake, he didn’t realize that true healing was possible until he read the Word of God and embraced the saving grace of Christ. Today, Norm is a chaplain and addiction counselor. He’s also the author of two books centered on Biblically-based trauma healing. Norm explains the toxic and sometimes damaging effects of working in violent jobs like law enforcement, and how it affected him and his personal life. He also talks about the Biblical way to deal with personal pain, and why forgiveness is a big factor in all of it.
TAKEAWAYS
Sin separates us from God and keeps us from healing completely from past trauma
Cops are often dissuaded from showing any type of perceived weakness or emotion, which can cause major trauma
Norm says his difficulty in dealing with the emotional pain of being a cop led to his breakdown
You’ll never completely forget trauma, but you can get to a point where it no longer controls your life
