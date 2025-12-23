PTSD-Plagued Cop Turned Counselor Ditches Drugs, Heals Trauma with Jesus - Norm Wielsch





Norm Wielsch was a police officer for more than 26 years, developing severe PTSD and eventually becoming addicted to opioids. With a lifetime of trauma in his wake, he didn’t realize that true healing was possible until he read the Word of God and embraced the saving grace of Christ. Today, Norm is a chaplain and addiction counselor. He’s also the author of two books centered on Biblically-based trauma healing. Norm explains the toxic and sometimes damaging effects of working in violent jobs like law enforcement, and how it affected him and his personal life. He also talks about the Biblical way to deal with personal pain, and why forgiveness is a big factor in all of it.









TAKEAWAYS





Sin separates us from God and keeps us from healing completely from past trauma





Cops are often dissuaded from showing any type of perceived weakness or emotion, which can cause major trauma





Norm says his difficulty in dealing with the emotional pain of being a cop led to his breakdown





You’ll never completely forget trauma, but you can get to a point where it no longer controls your life









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Christ Centered Healing of Trauma book: https://amzn.to/3SgDmnN





🔗 CONNECT WITH NORM WIELSCH

Website: www.Christ-CenteredHealing.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristCenteredHealing/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christ_centered_heal/

X: https://x.com/christ_trauma

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Si5wi4





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #normwielsch #PTSDawareness #MentalHealthMatters #TraumaRecovery #HealingJourney #SurvivorStrong #TraumaHealing #YouAreNotAlone #MentalHealthSupport #EndTheStigma and #HopeAndHealing #addiction #LawEnforcement #BackTheBlue #ThinBlueLine #AddictionRecovery #RecoverySupport #SubstanceAbuseHelp



