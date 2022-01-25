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127,000 RUSSIAN TROOPS DEPLOYED! - U.S. Sends Weapons To Ukraine! - Tells Americans To LEAVE NOW!
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160 views • January 25, 2022
Josh Sigurdson reports on the fearmongering of the media fueled war in Ukraine against Russia as the US government prepares to cause another proxy war to bring the world to its knees in fear.
The reality is, this fear probably won't actually reach reality. However, there is always the risk that the fearmongering will be successful.
The US government is sending massive amounts of lethal "aide" to Ukraine to use against the Russian military. They're also telling all Americans to leave Russia immediately. The rhetoric is heating up and is based in complete fantasy.
Russia has sent 127,000 troops to the Ukraine border in defense. China is also sending troops to Taiwan all the while. This could heat up into another world war. Or it could fizzle out if people reject the propaganda and reject the state.
The notion of a global war mixed with intermittent lockdowns would make Orwell blush.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
The reality is, this fear probably won't actually reach reality. However, there is always the risk that the fearmongering will be successful.
The US government is sending massive amounts of lethal "aide" to Ukraine to use against the Russian military. They're also telling all Americans to leave Russia immediately. The rhetoric is heating up and is based in complete fantasy.
Russia has sent 127,000 troops to the Ukraine border in defense. China is also sending troops to Taiwan all the while. This could heat up into another world war. Or it could fizzle out if people reject the propaganda and reject the state.
The notion of a global war mixed with intermittent lockdowns would make Orwell blush.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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